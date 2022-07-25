A group of passengers refused to leave Rotterdam The Hague Airport after a massive delay in their holiday flight to Turkey. About 170 passengers were scheduled to fly with Corendon to Ankara on Sunday evening. But their flight got postponed to 10:00 on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the airport confirmed this after reports by broadcaster Rijnmond.

According to the spokesperson, about 150 passengers are waiting for information about a hotel room. The airport previously advised the passengers to leave the airport. “We asked them: go home or go to a hotel. People are furious. The atmosphere is grim,” said the spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, Corendon must provide information to the passengers about the journey, not the airport. But according to passengers, they can’t get hold of Corendon. “It is difficult to get in touch with Corendon, I understand. Very annoying that these people have not received any information for so long,” said the spokesperson.

The plane was supposed to depart at 9:00 p.m., but that didn’t happen because the plane left Ankara for Rotterdam too late. Passenger aircraft aren’t allowed to land at Rotterdam The Hague Airport after 11:00 p.m. due to noise pollution. A passenger told Rijnmond that after much protest, Corendon offered to arrange a hotel for people who do not live in the area.