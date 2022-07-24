Many suitcases that were left behind at Schiphol Airport during a baggage system malfunction this week had not been returned to their owners by late Saturday afternoon. Dutch airline KLM said it was still working to move all remaining suitcases to the correct destination.

A KLM spokesperson said it was a "large number" of suitcases that have yet to be sent. She was unable to give an exact figure. "A portion have been sent back and we are doing our utmost to get the other suitcases to the passengers as soon as possible," she said.

Problems with Schiphol’s baggage system arose on Wednesday. A day later, KLM decided that passengers could not check in luggage if they were changing planes at Schiphol while flying between European locations.

The controversial decision was made so that KLM could make use of the available cargo space to transport as many suitcases left behind as a result of the malfunction as they could fit in the aircraft. On Friday, the airline said passengers could resume checking in luggage.

KLM emphasized that the baggage system is not managed by the airline itself.

Between the labor shortages, vacation crowds, and many missed flights, there have been problems with baggage at Schiphol for month time. As a result, a large heap of orphaned suitcases swelled. Although airlines often made a dent in reuniting passengers with their bags, the suitcase pile sometimes contained thousands of pieces of luggage.