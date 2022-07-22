The wasp is experiencing an exceptionally good year in the Netherlands. Pest controllers have received up to five times more reports so far this summer than around the same time last year, AT5 reports after speaking to pest controllers.

Last time this year, Beestjes Kwijt had received about 15,000 requests to combat wasp nests. This year, it’s already received 30,000. According to Merijn Jansen of the pest controller, the good weather is to blame for the many wasps.

“No frost in April, no storms that cause the wasps to lose their nests, a mild winter, and a good spring. Because of that mild winter, the queens came out of hibernation early and started building nests earlier. The fewer problems they experience, the faster they can build nests. In that regard, all traffic lights are currently green for the wasp,” Jansen said to the Amsterdam broadcaster.

Pest controller Danny van Steen confirmed the increase. “Our office gets between 175 and 200 calls a day. 95 percent are about removing wasp nests. I do about 10 to 12 a day,” he said. Richard Pike of Ongediertebestrijding Amsterdam: “Last week we did a count, and we came to an increase of over 500 percent compared to last year. That will be even higher this month.”

Despite their abundance, the wasps aren’t a plague yet, Van Steen said. “A plague is when you can no longer sit outside because the wasps drive you mad.”