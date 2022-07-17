The Dutch women’s hockey team became world champions for the third time in a row. The Oranje squad took on Argentina in the final match in Terrassa, Spain, playing to a 3-1 victory.

Argentina started the final powerfully, and after one minute the South American players created two dangerous opportunities via a penalty corner. Still, it was Dutch side who took the lead after fifteen minutes. Maria Verschoor hit from close range after a penalty corner by Yibbi Jansen got stuck in front of the goal.

Shortly afterwards, Frédérique Matla doubled the lead with a hard backhand strike. For Matla, who was sent deep by Laurien Leurink, it was her fourth goal of the tournament.

Felice Albers put the favorites up 3-0 in the third quarter after a nice breakaway. After Oranje had managed to escape the pressure applied by the Argentinian players, Albers was sent deep by Freeke Moes and she fired a controlled shot.

The game seemed decided, but fifteen minutes before the end of the match Agustina Gorzelany created some tension again by knocking in a penalty corner. She surprised Josine Koning, who was defending the goal. On Saturday Anne Veenendaal was the goalkeeper during the semifinals. In the final of this match, the Netherlands never again found themselves in any danger. Before the time had expired, the players and the staff fell into each other's arms.

The final battle was played in the Catalonian city, where the Oranje players defeated Australia (1-0) in the semifinals on Saturday. The Netherlands played their group matches and the quarterfinals in the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

The World Cup final marked the last game for interim national coach Jamilon Mülders. He will be replaced by Paul van Ass. Mülders became emotional and celebrated the world title by going down on his knees.

The successful hockey players have been coached in recent years by Alyson Annan, but she left earlier this year because "the federation and the national coach differed in the approach to the current process to improve cooperation and group culture among the Oranje ladies.”

Four years ago, Oranje was far too tough for Ireland (6-0) in the World Cup final in London.