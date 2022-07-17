At least 24,000 refugees from Ukraine have found work in the Netherlands, according to the latest data. The UWV benefits agency reported the statistic on the basis of documents filed by employers. The Ukrainian people mainly found a job in the hospitality industry and through employment agencies. Most refugees started working in and around Amsterdam, and in the region around The Hague.

Since the beginning of June, UWV received new reports about 10,800 Ukrainians who entered the workforce. In April and May, there were 13,200 known to the benefits agency. Almost half of the refugees found a job through an employment agency. Ukrainians have often found work through the recruiters as production workers, warehouse staff, and cleaners. Many refugees also found work in the hospitality industry (12 percent), in agriculture and horticulture (8 percent) and business services (5 percent).

To a certain extent, Ukrainians have also provided some relief in sectors where there is a large shortage of people, according to UWV. About half of the people started working in a sector where there is a shortage of personnel.

Employers are not required to apply for a work permit for Ukrainian refugees. Since April, however, they must report to the UWV if they employ a refugee. In this way, the UWV hopes to identify and reduce the risk of exploitation. An employer may be fined for failing to report the hiring of a Ukrainian refugee.

If a refugee finds other work during their stay in the Netherlands, or if they stop working altogether, this must also be reported to UWV by the employer. This has happened 900 times since the end of May.