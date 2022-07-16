Vacationers can expect to see large crowds on the roads in Europe this weekend. According to Dutch travel association ANWB, people who will go on holiday by car on Saturday and Sunday may find the best conditions if they leave around noon.

The ANWB expects traffic jams in France, Germany and Austria, and elsewhere. It is likely to get busy on the roads between Paris, Lyon and Marseille, and around Hamburg, Munich and Salzburg. Heavy delays can also happen near Liège because the road is closed in both directions due to construction work on the E25.

In the Netherlands, the holiday period in the norther region officially got underway with the end of school on Friday. The schools in the central region have already been closed for a week. The summer holiday starts next week for the children living in the south of the Netherlands.

Drivers in the Netherlands were facing few major issues on Saturday at 9 a.m. A portion of the northbound A65 was closed from Tilburg towards Den Bosch after a serious accident near the Oisterwijk exit.