A 33-year-old American suspected of stabbing two police officers during a curfew check on 10 March 2021 in Groningen finds his actions "honorable." He said he wanted to protect his wife.

Eric Jeffrey T. stabbed a policeman several times in the face and neck on Van Houtenlaan around 10:00 p.m. The officer was seriously injured. He stabbed a policewoman in the leg. Her belt strap prevented her from also getting hit in her stomach. T. was on the street with Justin de G. (22) from Winschoten, with whom he had a relationship for 2.5 years and whom he calls his wife and Emma. The officers wanted to check their IDs. T. has resided illegally in the Netherlands since September 2020.

According to T., he stabbed the police officers because De G. had no proof of identity with them. He feared his partner would be arrested and admitted back into a mental health institution, he said in the court in Groningen on Thursday. His partner had been systematically abused and mistreated, T. said. “This was organized by the health system, which is completely rotten, and defended by the government.” He, therefore, calls his actions “honorable.” He did not want to run away and betray Emma. “I want to die for her, kill for her,” he told the judge. “Give me freedom or give me death.”

“I was the one who stabbed the cop,” said T. about the attack. T. explained to the judge calmly and with arm movements how he stabbed the two officers. According to him, Emma was just a bystander. De G. will appear in court on Friday.

T. and De G. fled to France after the stabbing, where they were arrested. T. was examined in the Pieter Baan Center. According to experts, he has reduced accountability.

The Public Prosecution Service charged T. with attempted manslaughter and attempted aggravated assault. The Prosecutor will demand a sentence against him later today.