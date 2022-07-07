Companies in the AEX index appointed more female than male supervisory directors last year. In total, 55 percent of the appointed supervisory directors were women, according to Heidrick & Struggles, an agency that helps companies search for new directors. The Netherlands is thus far above the European average of 43 percent female supervisory directors.

Of all female supervisory directors at AEX companies, about three in five are from the Netherlands. And two and five were not from Europe at all. This also means that companies listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange are out of step in Europe. On average in Europe, two out of three new supervisory directors came from the same country as the company where they were appointed.

According to Heidrick & Struggles, this has to do with the "international character of the AEX." The "way in which Dutch companies do business worldwide" also contributes to the choice of foreign supervisory directors.

In addition, the average age of supervisory directors at Dutch companies increased. In 2021, that age was 59, three years older than in 2020. It logically follows that fewer and fewer supervisory directors are appointed without relevant management experience.