Naked people cycled a route through Amsterdam on Sunday for the annual Naked Bike Ride, a "playful protest" against cars dominating the roads, according to NH Nieuws and the World Naked Bike Ride website.

The cyclists met outside the Amsterdam Amstel station around noon and then began their ride at Park Frankendael. From there, they followed a nearly 12-kilometer route through the city to an endpoint at Vondelpark.

The event is intended to call attention to the vulnerability of the human body and the environment, and to "demand respect for the body" in traffic, according to the event's website. But cyclists said they also simply enjoyed biking through the city. "Just cycling naked and the atmosphere here is just cozy," one cyclist told NH Nieuws.

The Naked Bike Ride happens in many major cities and was first held in Amsterdam in 2005. At first, it was mostly men who participated. "Perhaps a little shame for their body, I think," a participant explained to NH Nieuws. But now, more women join the event as well.

Tourists on the street enjoyed the sight of the naked cyclists. "It actually makes our special day extra special," a newly-married couple told NH Nieuws.