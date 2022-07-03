The NS introduced the public to a new version of the intercity train in Rotterdam on Saturday, developed by the French manufacturer Alstom. The train has a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour and, thanks to the extra drive, accelerates faster than usual trains on the high-speed line. "Which comes in handy in the small Netherlands with relatively many stops," the NS said.

According to the NS, 3,500 train fans came to Rotterdam Central on Saturday to view the train. The Intercity New Generation (ICNG) will first run on the high-speed line on the Amsterdam - Rotterdam - Breda route. Then other routes follow.

The NS has ordered 99 ICNG trains of this type, which are good for 33,000 seats. The intention is that the first passengers will be transported before the end of the year. The train is currently being tested in the Netherlands. Over the next year, hundreds of drivers and conductors will be trained to work on the new train.