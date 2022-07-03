The municipality of Vijfheerenlanden will close a home in Hoef en Haag for 10 days in response to an explosion that happened there early Saturday morning. Police suspected the explosion was a targeted attack, according to RTV Utrecht.

The explosion damaged the front of the home on Poortstraat around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Nobody was injured, but local residents were startled. The village of Hoef en Haag is still under construction, but around 2,000 people already live there.

De explosie bij de woning in Hoef en Haag lijkt een gerichte actie. Begrijpelijke ongerustheid in de buurt.

Daarom heb ik besloten de woning voor 10 dagen te sluiten. Ook zullen we de mobiele camera in de straat opstellen. Bizar om zo’n aanslag in een woonwijk te plegen. https://t.co/OJMFVuG83N pic.twitter.com/Pko9iosnSd — Sjors Fröhlich (@SjorsFrohlich) July 2, 2022

Mayor Sjors Fröhlich announced a camera would also be installed to prevent the perpetrators from striking again. He said it was "bizarre to commit such an attack in a residential area," according to RTV Utrecht.

Police are still investigating the explosion and looking for video footage that might reveal the perpetrator, who is still unknown.