Dutch fashion designer Addy van den Krommenacker might be five dresses short at a Paris fashion show on Sunday. A suitcase of his creations was misplaced by KLM at Schiphol and is now stranded at the understaffed airport, according to the AD.

Van den Krommenacker brought the dresses for the fashion show back with him from Milan last week. He had just finished putting the last touches on them at a workshop and decided to pack them in his suitcase to avoid delays. But he was met with a disappointment at the luggage belt at Schiphol.

"Everyone got their suitcase, except me," he told the AD. Eventually he want home, with KLM promising to send the suitcase of dresses after him as soon as it was found. The dresses were supposed to be shown at a Paris fashion show on Sunday.

That was the last he heard until he called the airline on Saturday morning. He was told that there were no employees available to retrieve the suitcase of dresses. "I said: if I drive to Schiphol now, will I still be able to take him with me? But they said: 'I honestly don't give you much of a chance,'" the fashion designer recounted.

On Saturday, Van den Krommenacker told the AD that two dressmakers would try to work through the night to remake the designs, but it is possible they will not be shown. "The last dresses you make right before the show are always the pieces you have the most affinity with," Van den Krommenacker said.