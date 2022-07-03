The Cabinet has taken a first step to introduce road pricing by 2030. It has opted for a "simple system" in which the motorist is only charged on the number of kilometers driven, said Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers.

The legislative process to introduce the system must be completed by Jan. 1, 2025, said State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Taxation). Otherwise, it will not be possible to implement the system five years later. In 2025 it will also become clear what the kilometer price will be. This will be based on the revenues from the motor vehicle tax in that year.

According to Harbers, people who drive less than average will benefit from the new system. People who drive more than average have more to lose. Road pricing will replace the motor vehicle tax and should also ensure that less CO2 is emitted.

In the past, the government has considered making driving more expensive during rush hour or taxing driving more heavily in certain regions. But these are complicated systems, Harbers said. "That is why we are now opting for simplicity. That also makes the technology behind it simpler and therefore the feasibility and implementation a lot more realistic."

Natuur & Milieu regrets that the plan does not take into account how clean or polluting cars are. According to the environmental organization, it is also important to look at the location where the cars are driving and the time of day, so that people pay more tax at busy times. Director Marjolein Demmers called it "a step backwards," adding that "with the enormous challenge that there is to achieve climate and nitrogen targets, this is a really incomprehensible decision."

Manufacturers and importers of cars would also like to see a distinction between relatively polluting and clean cars. By offering motorists benefits with more fuel-efficient cars, CO2 emissions could be reduced more quickly, according to interest group Rai Vereniging. However, the bicycle and automotive industry organization is pleased that the Cabinet is "continuing with the introduction of a system of payment according to use."