Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao are preparing for a tropical storm expected to hit the Netherlands Caribbean on Wednesday evening. The islands called on residents to prepare for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and a rough sea, Weeronline reports.

In practical terms, the residents of the three islands, which form part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, should ensure they have enough food, drinking water, candles, and flashlights in their homes. Also, secure any loose-lying items in gardens or homes so that these can't be blown away and cause damage.

A low-pressure area is currently about 1,000 kilometers east-southeast of the islands. Meteorologists expect it to turn into a tropical storm, which will be called Bonnie once it does. The storm should rage over Curacao, Bonaire, and Aruba - often referred to as the ABC islands - on Wednesday evening and during the early hours of Thursday.

The ABC islands are located just outside the hurricane belt in the Caribbean. The islands have faced several tropical storms in the past decades, but no severe hurricanes like those that hit the Windward Islands of Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. The last hurricane to hit the ABC Islands was in 1877, according to Weeronline.