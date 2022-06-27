Wimbledon starts on Monday with four Dutch participants in singles. Tennis players from Russia and Belarus are not welcome at the third grand slam tournament of the year.

Tim van Rijthoven and Tallon Griekspoor will play on the first day of the grass tournament in London. Van Rijthoven will take on Federico Delbonis from Argentina, and Griekspoor will play against Fabio Fognini from Italy.

Van Rijthoven received a wildcard from the organization after winning the title in Rosmalen two weeks ago. This is the 25-year-old’s debut at a grand slam tournament. He is 104th in the world ranking, and Griekspoor is 53rd.

Botic van de Zandschulp, 25th in the global ranking, will play against Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, 214th on the world ranking, in the first round.

Arantxa Rus will face American qualifier Catherine Harrison in the first round of Wimbledon. In the draw, the only Dutch in the women’s tournament got linked to the 28-year-old number 264 in the world. Rus (31) is 86th in the global ranking.

There are no points to earn for the world ranking at Wimbledon this year. The tennis associations ATP and WTA decided this in response to Wimbledon's decision to exclude Russian and Belarussian participants due to the war in Ukraine.

Title holder Novak Djokovic will be the first to play on the Center Court on Monday. The Serb will play against Korean Kwon Swoon-woo at 2:30 p.m. Dutch time.