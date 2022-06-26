A shisha lounge in Leiden was fired upon early Sunday morning for the second time in less than a year. The owner, who says he has no idea why his building was shot at, is planning to close the business, according to Omroep West.

Police were called to the Marrakech Lounge on Herenstraat around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday after shots were heard at the scene. They found bullet holes in the wooden planks that boarded up the building’s windows.

This was not the first time. In September 2021, someone fired on the building, leaving bullet holes in the window. Leiden’s mayor saw the event as a reason to close the shisha lounge.

The owner of the business told Omroep West that he got a call from the police at 6 a.m. about the shooting. “I want to close this chapter and be done,” he said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting.