Dutch organization Baas In Eigen Buik ("Masters of our own bellies") called Friday "a black day for people with a uterus worldwide." This was in response to the United States Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, which nullified the constitutional right to them.

According to the organization, the ruling does not come as a surprise, but "it nevertheless hits hard." The organization is "shocked, furious and sad."

"This is a disaster for the self-determination of people with a uterus. It also reminds us of the vulnerability of abortion law, also here in the Netherlands."

According to Baas In Eigen Buik, millions of Americans will soon lose access to safe abortions. "This undermines the humanity of millions of American people with a womb. This injustice affects everyone," said Annemieke van Straalen of Baas In Eigen Buik.

Last month, hundreds of people gathered on Dam Square in Amsterdam for a solidarity protest after they learned of the Supreme Court's intention. Earlier this week, the mandatory five-day waiting period for those seeking an abortion in the Netherlands was abolished.