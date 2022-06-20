If the government has to increase gas extraction in Groningen, the homes that have now been declared safe may have to be reinforced again, State Secretary Hans VIjlbrief for Mining said in an interview with NRC.

Vijlbrief does not want to increase gas extraction in the province. "Because it is dangerous. The field is closing," he said to NRC. The Cabinet wants to stop gas extraction in Groningen in 2023 or 2024. Vijlbrief said he would only consider increasing gas extraction in Groningen if there is a gas crisis.

"Only if a safety situation arises that is so serious that you can weigh it up against the safety of the people of Groningen - if we can no longer heat our hospitals or households can no longer cook - will additional gas extraction in Groningen be an option. The Cabinet has already discussed this several times."

If gas extraction rises, "the earthquake hazard increases substantially," Vijlbrief said. Houses may need to be reassessed, and more houses may need reinforcement. About 6,000 homes have now been declared safe.

That would make the current reinforcement operation even more complicated, VIjlbrief said. "That's one more reason not to want it."



