A skydiver made an emergency landing in a Nieuw Loosdrecht residential area on Friday evening after he was unable to steer during a jump. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the crash, De Telegraaf reports.

The residential area sits next to Skydive Hilversum, where the man was receiving training. The man's skydiving instructor believes he pulled or broke something during the jump, causing him to lose the ability to steer. “It is a student who has jumped about ten times," said the club's chief skydiving instructor Edwin de Kok.

An ambulance was sent to Loosdrecht just after 7:50 p.m. on Friday and police arrived at the scene around 10 minutes later. Emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of Luitgardeweg and Tjalk to assist the injured man after the accident.

De Kok said he does not yet know the details of his student's crash or the injury he received. "We haven't spoken to him yet. In any case, it is very annoying. These are things you would rather not see happen," he told De Telegraaf.