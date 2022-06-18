A Dutch man has been sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison for extorting a 13-year-old Spanish girl to send him pornographic content. He threatened to show her family and friends the sexual videos she had sent him if she did not keep sending them, according to Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia.

Interpol and the Spanish national police tracked the man down after the girl's mother filed a complaint in 2019. The mother said she became concerned when her daughter began putting her cell phone in a box and not touching it. When she looked at the messages on the device, she found that a WhatsApp contact had been coercing her child to send sexual content.

The WhatsApp user turned out to be a 28-year-old Dutch man with police records in the Netherlands and Spain. He first made contact with the Spanish girl over Instagram, where he posed as a minor. They then moved the conversation to WhatsApp, where the man began using one sexually explicit photo the girl had sent to intimidate her into sending sexual videos.

Besides telling her he would share the content with her family and friends if she refused, he also harassed and insulted her, according to the Spanish newspaper. When the girl eventually blocked him, he attempted to make contact through Instagram, text messages and phone calls.

Spanish police collaborated with Interpol to find the man and arrest him in the Netherlands last year, after which he was extradited to Spain.