Almost one in six Netherlands residents has experienced discrimination at work. The National Vacancy Bank came to this figure after surveying 2,500 people, including employees, employers, and job seekers. It often involves negative comments or unequal treatment. Another 12 percent know someone who has experienced discrimination or have seen it happen to a colleague.

The National Vacancy Bank also reports that a fifth of employees feels unsafe in the workplace. This proportion is higher among women and ethnically diverse employees.

Incidents often go unreported, or no action is taken. That happened in almost 40 percent of cases last year, said Sharita Boon, the business director of DPG Recruitment, of which the National Vacancy Bank is a part. “In almost one in three situations where there was discrimination, it was a colleague that took action. Management also plays an essential role in this,” she said. “They are responsible for a working environment where giving feedback is normal, and where appropriate action is taken when necessary.”

Of the respondents, only 17 percent think that discrimination in the workplace will decrease in the coming years. “That is worrying, especially at a time when more and more taboos are being broken, and the culture of silence is crumbling,” said Boon