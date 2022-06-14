Sunweb is teaming up with European Sleeper to launch night trains from the Netherlands and Belgium to the French Alps to offer skiing enthusiasts a more sustainable option for their winter holiday. The first trains will run this coming winter, Sunweb announced.

In the Netherlands, the night trains will depart from Amsterdam and Rotterdam. According to Sunweb, the night train is a fantastic option, being sustainable and safe. "And also an experience in itself. Because you sleep on the way, the longer travel time is not a problem. You arrive at your destination well-rested, and the holiday can start right away."

European Sleeper is a new Dutch-Belgian railway company, especially for night trains. Sunweb also plans to work with the company on night trains to the beaches of summer France in the next summer season.