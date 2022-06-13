As post-Covid syndrome, previously called Long Covid, proves to be a persistent problem, health care providers in the Netherlands are looking for the best ways to treat patients suffering from the syndrome. Healthcare providers in Nijmegen are experimenting with a patient-oriented approach outside of hospitals. And patient organization C-support is talking with the government about opening a special clinic.

The Nijmegen experiment is a joint project of general practitioners, paramedics, health insurers, and the two hospitals in the region, NOS reports. After a GP diagnoses post-Covid syndrome, the patient no longer goes to the aftercare clinics in the hospital. Instead, a specialized personal counselor helps them find their way in the maze of physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, psychologists, dieticians, and other care- and recovery care providers.

"It is still not clear what exactly causes these long-term complaints," pulmonologist Bram van den Borst of Radboud UMC said to the broadcaster. "There is, therefore, no medicine or uniform treatment for the symptoms yet. So it is really tailor-made. every patient is different."

The project hired three case managers who specialize in post-Covid. They map out the patient's complaints and symptoms via an extensive intake interview and determine which care providers to call in, with support from the hospital if needed. The personal counselor will ensure that the different care providers work well together. The new method should take pressure from the patient in searching for suitable treatment and bring care closer to home. Removing hospitals from the treatment unless necessary will also make the care cheaper.

Patient organization C-support is in talks with the government about establishing a new, specialized clinic for patients with post-Covid syndrome, AD reports. The organization wants a national center where patients can go for further examination and advice on treatment. It should also have room for people affected by other post-infectious diseases, as there are many parallels between post-Covid and Q fever and Lyme disease, C-support said.