The Rolling Stones concert set for Monday night in the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam was cancelled after the band’s frontman, Mick Jagger, tested positive for coronavirus. The positive test prevented the band from going ahead with the 8:45 p.m. performance, a spokesperson for Mojo Concerts confirmed.

The performance will be rescheduled, according to the concert organizer. Tickets purchased for the show will remain valid for the new tour date.

Jagger only discovered that he had coronavirus after he had already arrived at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. The 78-year-old singer had some symptoms of Covid-19, and then tested positive, the band said in a statement posted to its social media channels just before 6:30 p.m.

The show was canceled just over two hours before the start on Monday. Some fans were already in the stadium. “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the band said.

The Monday evening concert, which has now been canceled, is part of the European SIXTY tour, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of The Rolling Stones. The concert would have been their first performance in the Netherlands in five years. It was set to be the first time in five years that the British band performed in the Netherlands again.