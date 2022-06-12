The U.S. has lifted the requirement for travelers from abroad to take a Covid-19 test before their departure. Announced on Friday, the new rule took effect on 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Previously, the U.S. required travelers on airplanes from foreign destinations to take a Covid-19 test no longer than one day before they started their trip, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status. Negative tests were required in order to board flights to the U.S. An exception was made for people with proof of recent recovery Covid-19. Travelers under 2 years old were also exempt, according to the CDC.

The requirement for a negative test had been in effect for over a year. The CDC has only changed the requirement for air travel. People who are not U.S. citizens, nationals or residents and who are entering by land or ferry must still show proof of vaccination to enter, according to USA Today.