A 24-year-old Dutch man stabbed a woman and small girl on Friday at a primary school in the German city of Esslingen. He was arrested later in the day in Stuttgart, according to AD.

The victims, a 61-year-old woman and 7-year-old girl, are seriously injured and in the hospital. The man stabbed them at the school's entrance before fleeing. Police do not know the nature of his relationship to the woman and child.

Later in the day, the man approached a person on the street in Stuttgart and confessed to the crime, after which the police arrested him. The Dutch man lives in Esslingen.

There were only a few children in the school building at the time of the attack. They have received psychological help, according to AD.