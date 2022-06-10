Renovations at Amsterdam Central Station may put an end to the Eurostar train to London for years, State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen of Infrastructure said in a letter to parliament. She called it "unacceptable" and asked NS and ProRail "to do everything they can to solve the problems surrounding the Eurostar during the renovation."

"The Eurostar is important for the international rail passenger and especially for the transition from plane to train on the shorter distances," the State Secretary said.

The issue is the lounge with security and passport control on the platform where the Eurostar arrives and departs. There would be no room for this lounge during the renovations, which start early in 2024. And an alternative lounge with secluded traffic flow to the trains is not really available, Heijnen explained.

ProRail told Amsterdam broadcaster AT5 that it is looking for a place to accommodate a temporary terminal. "We think the Eurostar is extremely important. It is an excellent connection that is widely used." The rail manager hopes to have a new departure location for the Eurostar after the summer. ProRail said it is "the ambition" for the temporary terminal to be located at Central Station.

The long-term plan is for the Eurostar to move to Station Zuid, like the other international trains. ProRail plans to expand the station in the coming years.