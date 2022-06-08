After falling from the throne at the height of the coronavirus crisis last year, Amsterdam is back at the top as the Netherlands' favorite city. The city of Utrecht, which briefly took first place last year, fell to fourth place this year. Maastricht took second place and Rotterdam third, according to the annual survey among 96,000 Netherlands residents by Hendrik Beerda Brand Consultancy.

"Amsterdam experienced an identity crisis in 2021," said brand advisor Hendrik Beerda. "The city that was always seen as the nicest, most exciting city in the Netherlands was suddenly completely out of favor. The city was a no-go area because of all the shopping and catering closures. There was also little to do for residents while house prices continued to rise."

But since the Cabinet lifted the coronavirus restrictions and shops and catering establishments reopened, Amsterdam's reputation recovered. "It is also striking that many medium-sized, historic cities retain their increased appeal," Beerda said. "Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, Amersfoort has been in the cities top 10, and Haarlem and 's-Hertogenbosch have risen sharply in the ranking."

The researchers also noted that Amsterdam was always the favorite among teenagers aged 12 to 18. “No other city comes close to Amsterdam for teenagers when it comes to the attractiveness of the catering offer,” the consultancy said.

Top 10 cities in the Netherlands, 2021 ranking in brackets: