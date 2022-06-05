Three apparently drunk men were taken into custody for harassing Ukrainian refugees. Police said they used their nightsticks and pepper spray when arresting the three, but no injuries were reported.

The incident happened late Saturday night on Buys Ballotstraat, an area in Schoondijke comprised mostly of commercial buildings. The Zeeland village also has facilities to house refugees on the street.

Officers responded to the refugee housing after receiving a report of a possible fight. “When they arrived there, nobody was fighting. There were, however, three drunken men who harassed women and children,” the authorities said in a statement.

Police alleged that the men did not respond to officers instructions, and that one approached the first responders in an aggressive manner. “Thus, the officers used their batons and sprayed the men with pepper spray. It was then that they could be arrested for disturbing the peace and public intoxication.”

The three men are believed to be from Poland. It was not revealed if they were also staying and working in the area. Police did not release the suspects’ ages.

They were held overnight “to sober up,” police confirmed.