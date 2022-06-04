Police arrested a man from Utrecht on Friday morning who turned out to have a stash of drugs, weapons and Nazi paraphernalia. The man is currently in custody.

The man was pulled over after going 25 km/h over the speed limit in his van on the A12. The 30-year-old from Utrecht was unable to provide any identification. While conducting an identity search, police found hard drugs and two 9mm cartridges, according to the Politie Basisteam Gouda.

These findings prompted the police to search the man's home. There, they found a variety of weapons, including throwing stars, a crossbow, an Airsoft weapon, gas-operated weapons and a brass knuckle. They also found Nazi symbols. A flag with a swastika is pictured in the collection of items the police took from his home.

Police are investigating where the weapons came from. The man from Utrecht will appear before an examining magistrate as a suspect.