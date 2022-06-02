Two Red Cross aid workers were killed in Mali, the organization said on Thursday. One of them is employed by the Dutch Red Cross, the other by the Malian Red Cross. According to French media, the victims are a Malian and someone with Senegalese nationality

The aid workers were fatally injured in an attack by gunmen in the Kayes region in the west of the country. The workers were on their way to the city of Kayes, according to the Red Cross.

The area where the rescuers were driving was considered relatively safe, the organization said. Since the attack, all travel by aid workers in this area has been suspended for the time being.

The director of the Dutch Red Cross, Marieke van Schaik, called it terrible news. "It touches us deeply." She emphasized in a press release, "Relief workers should never be the target of violence; They are there to help people."

To commemorate the victims and show support, all flags at Red Cross offices in the Netherlands will fly at half-staff.