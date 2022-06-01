Energy company Essent will increase its variable energy rates by 25 to 30 percent as of July 1. The average customer will pay about 50 euros more per month, the company confirmed after reports by NOS. Essent also raised the rates on January 1. Then customers paid an average of 20 euros more per month.

How much more individual customers will have to pay depends on their home. According to a spokeswoman, customers with a well-insulated apartment will spend about 25 euros more per month. Residents of a poorly insulated farmhouse will pay up to 100 euros more per month.

Essent does not expect to have to raise the rates again before January 1 but cannot guarantee this. "We buy in advance on the market, and we have already purchased the energy for the coming months," said a spokesperson. "But we do not know what will happen next, for example, with possible sanctions. We can only say more about that in the autumn."

Energy prices have risen sharply due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and are further fueled by European sanctions against Russian energy supplies to the European Union. Russia retaliated by throttling the gas supply to the Netherlands and other EU countries.