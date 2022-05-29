Suriname has asked the Netherlands for help in intercepting drugs and weapons at the border with neighboring French Guiana. This includes boats and other equipment, said the Surinamese Minister of Justice and Police Kenneth Amoksi in a conversation with the ANP.

The border between Suriname and French Guiana is long and vast, making watertight control difficult to achieve. Amoksi's request for support was discussed last week during an orientation visit by the Dutch police in Suriname. The delegation visited to support the Surinamese police and judicial authorities, as part of the renewed cooperation between the Netherlands and Suriname.

This cooperation has been restored since the government led by President Chan Santokhi took office in 2020. During the 10 preceding years, under the rule of President Desi Bouterse, the relationship between the two countries had cooled.

The Netherlands is also willing to pay for the introduction of community service in Suriname, as Surinamese prisons are quite full. A Surinamese delegation will receive training in this regard in the Netherlands.

Another intensive cooperation will be in the field of tackling financial crime. Amoksi argues for an extension of the mutual legal assistance treaty that the Netherlands and Suriname have. This would give Suriname more opportunities to tackle financial crimes.