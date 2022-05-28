Schiphol is busy on Saturday morning, but the crowds seem manageable for the time being. However, due to recent problems, travelers are arriving at Schiphol earlier and earlier, an airport spokesperson said. As a result, travelers may have to wait even longer because airline counters are not yet open.

According to the spokesperson, there are no significant problems as far as known on Saturday morning. There has also been no widespread complaint about the airport on social media. Schiphol advises travelers to check with their airline how far in advance they are expected at the airport and to avoid unnecessary waiting.

Those who travel via Schiphol have been dealing with lines that are so long that some even miss their flight for weeks. Airport CEO Dick Benschop will have to answer to the Tweede Kamer for the chaos, which arose partly as a result of staff shortages. According to the airport, it will remain busy every day until the summer holidays.

Schiphol recently came up with an action plan to prevent crowds and long lines of passengers during the summer period. For example, Schiphol wants to recruit more security personnel, make the employment conditions more attractive for employees and improve the flow of travelers in the terminal. One solution could be coaches who help people through security more quickly, while another could be improved information provision. Agreements will also be made with airlines about reducing and rescheduling flights.