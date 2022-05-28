In 90 of the 162 special protected nature reserves “nature is not in a good state,” said Christianne van der Wal, the minister for nature and nitrogen emissions, . That has a major influence on "the farmers who are doing business there,” the minister said on EenVandaag earlier this week

Van der Wal recently announced her plans to reduce nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands. She said the Cabinet must protect vulnerable nature areas especially where nitrogen permeates. Specifically, this concerns the 162 areas designated as Natura 2000 sites. Natura 2000 is a European network of areas that are protected in order to conserve various plant and animal species.

The Minister will soon provide more information about the vulnerable state of nature in different parts of the country. It must also become clearer in which areas the restoration of nature "threatens to disappear from the picture,” Van der Wal previously wrote to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

She then wants to build the "puzzle" per area, looking at "what this means for farmers.” The government continues to emphasize that voluntary buy-out of farmers who have to leave an area remains the starting point.

However, she continued, "if, for example, the area information from the provinces shows that voluntary measures do not lead to results, then you have no other choice," said Van der Wal. In that case, expropriation must take place, according to the minister.