Starting Thursday, people will be able to cross from the rooftop of department store De Bijenkorf, high above the Coolsingel, to the WTC Rotterdam via a 30-meter-high bridge connecting the buildings. The Rotterdam Rooftop Walk, as the one-off project is called, is a collaboration with architectural firm MVRDV and is organized by the annual festival Rotterdamse Dakendagen.

Visitors to the 60-meter-long bridge can cross the Coolsingel for a month beginning on Ascension Day. The price for adults is 3.50 euros. Children may cross the bridge for free.

Rotterdamse Dakendagen will take place this year from 3 to 5 June. During the festival, visitors can traverse up to the roof via routes in more than 30 locations to discover how space can be used in a surprising way, or to simply enjoy the view over the city.