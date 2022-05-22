The Yellow House (The Street) by Vincent van Gogh can be seen from Tuesday onwards in the building formerly linked to the Hermitage Museum in Amsterdam. The work is part of the series of masterpieces “Dutch Heritage Amsterdam,” which was created after the museum on the Amstel severed ties with the Russian state museum Hermitage because of the war in Ukraine.

The Yellow House (1888) is the second painting in the series to be showcased. Until Sunday, Johannes Vermeer's Milkmaid from the Rijksmuseum hung in the complex. More than 11,000 visitors came to see it, according to a spokesperson.

The Van Gogh canvas is being borrowed from the Van Gogh Museum, which aims to support the former Hermitage. The public favorite will be the focus of the exhibition for the next six weeks, in which visitors will also learn more about the famous coastal painter, the place where he made the work, and his method.

After the painting by Van Gogh, two more special items will be loaned to the museum: the last self-portrait by Rembrandt van Rijn from the Mauritshuis and The Tower of Babel by Pieter Bruegel the Elder from Museum Boijmans van Beuningen.