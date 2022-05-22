Police have cordoned off an area in Amsterdam's Nieuw-West district after an explosion damaged several houses early Sunday morning. No one was injured, Het Parool reports.

Vanochtend rond 06.45 uur heeft er een explosie plaatsgevonden in de Comeniusstraat te A'dam-West. De omgeving is afgezet. Er zijn geen gewonden gevallen. TEV, FO en recherche gaan ter plaatse om onderzoek te doen. Heeft u info? Bel dan 0900-8844 anoniem kan ook op 0800-7000. — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) May 22, 2022

The explosion took place around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on Comeniusstraat, shattering the windows of several houses on the street. Police are still investigating the cause of the explosion and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

“It is miraculous that there were no injuries,” said a police spokesperson. “It happened at a time when people often walk their dogs or go for a run. This could have ended differently.”