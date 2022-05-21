The spring of 2022 will go down in the books as one of the sunniest ever. With a national average of 650 hours of sunshine up to and including Friday, it has already entered the top five this spring, Weeronline reports. While it might not set a record, second place is "very likely."

According to the meteorologists, the final score this spring will be somewhere between 710 and 730 hours of sunshine. But the record year of 2020 simply cannot be beaten. That year, the sun shone 805 hours in the spring in an average place in the Netherlands.

"To be able to speak of a record sunny spring, we have to record more than 14 hours a day for the next 11 days. Given the changeable nature of the weather during the rest of this month, that will not work," Weeronline predicted.