A major refurbishment of the National Monument on Dam Square in Amsterdam started on Monday. The renovations will take over seven months.

The anchorage to the monument's concrete core must be improved. The natural stone with which the monument is clad must also be restored and replaced in some spots. The monument is made of travertine, an Italian limestone that is sensitive to the effects of the weather and therefore needs to be cared for properly. The monument, therefore, undergoes thorough maintenance every 25 years, most recently in 1997.

Parts of the monument will be dismantled. A stonemason outside the city will do most of the restoration. A 5-meter high wall will be placed around the monument during the work. The wall will feature an exhibition on the theme of freedom, the history of Dam Square, and the monument itself, done in collaboration with the Amsterdam Museum.

The National Monument on Dam Square dates from 1956 and is the result of a collaboration between sculptor John Radecker and architect Ko Oud. It was erected in memory of the Second World War and takes center stage every year on May 4, during the National Commemoration on Remembrance Day.