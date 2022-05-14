Singer S10 left full of confidence for PalaOlimpico in Turin on Saturday. The finals of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place there on Saturday evening. The singer who represents the Netherlands feels good and hopes for a place in the top 5.

"I'm really looking forward to it," said S10 to the assembled Dutch press when leaving her hotel. "I feel good, I slept well and woke up well. I don't feel nervous yet, that will come later. We will experience it."

The 21-year-old singer hopes that she will no longer be overcome by fear like Tuesday shortly before the semi-final. "I just have to let go of what happened on Tuesday and now completely immerse myself in that emotion again. I must not let myself be distracted, just go, just tell what I want to say and just let what happens happen."

S10 says she can be satisfied if she makes it to the top 5. "Preferably top 3 or number 1 of course, but top 5 would also be very sick," she said. If that doesn't work, she might as well look back with "a lot of pride."

The fact that it is positioned between top countries such as Spain and Ukraine does not matter much to S10. "I think that's really cool. It's a very nice list of artists." Between the "violence" of the Spanish singer Chanel and the famous winner Kalush Orchestra, she can be herself. "I can then take the rest, show myself in my little dome full of emotionality. So I think it's good."

S10 will be 11th in the finals on Saturday.