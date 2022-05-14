Fifteen restaurants in the Netherlands were awarded a Bib Gourmand by reviewers from the Michelin Guide. The recognition was conferred on two restaurants in Amsterdam, and two more in The Hague, but the majority of locations are outside the Randstad area, including two in Roermond.

The Bib Gourmand is an accolade given to restaurants with a luxury and gourmet dining experience that still manage to offer affordable prices. At the start of the year, 111 Dutch restaurants had the award secured, but some restaurants could soon find out they lost the honor. That announcement will be made later.

Restaurant de Basiliek in The Hague described how the award carried a great deal of significance for its team after dealing with the the pandemic. “This is the utmost accomplishment for our restaurant. A great achievement after Covid-19 as we did almost everything possible during that time,” a representative told NL Times. The restaurant said it went above and beyond to thrive during the difficult time by offering a delivery service, combining two restaurants in one, and even arranging walking dining tours throughout the city over the last two years.

Bergpaviljoen, located in Amersfoort, told NL Times that its path to achieving the award “started with smiling at each other." The restaurant said it put a spotlight on being hospitable as a key element to providing a great dining experience.

It is not yet known which restaurants in the Netherlands have been awarded one or more Michelin Stars, or which restaurants have lost a star. Currently, 91 restaurants have one star, and 18 have two. Only Inter Scaldes in Kruiningen and De Librije in Zwolle command the top honor of three stars. It is not possible for a restaurant to have a Bib Gourmand and a Michelin Star simultaneously.

The Michelin Star awards ceremony will take place on May 30 in Amsterdam. It was postponed by two months due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. The organization praised the Dutch restaurant industry for three attributes employed during the pandemic: “Enthusiasm. Determination. Creativity.”

The Bib Gourmand 2022 winners

• Basaal, The Hague

• De Basiliek, The Hague

• Bergpaviljoen, Amersfoort

• Bistro Aragosta, Leeuwarden

• Bistro Lof (Parc Broekhuizen), Leersum

• Bistro Two, Roermond

• Blauw, Utrecht

• Domenica, Amsterdam

• Garden Bistro Oriole, Amsterdam

• Groenewoud, Nijmegen

• De Grote Frederik Bistro, Groningen

• Nieuwe Diekhuus, Terwolde

• Restaurant Nova, Bergschenhoek

• Tabkeaw, Maastricht

• Waers, Roermond