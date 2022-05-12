Ajax has appointed Alfred Schreuder as its new head coach. The 49-year-old from Barneveld signed a two-year contract with the current national champions. Schreuder will succeed Erik ten Hag, who is moving to Manchester United.

Schreuder was an assistant to Ten Hag in Amsterdam from the beginning of 2018 to the summer of 2019. Ajax won both the championship and the KNVB Cup during the 2018-2019 season, and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Schreuder then became head coach of the German club, Hoffenheim, but left a year later. He then went to FC Barcelona as an assistant to Dutch trainer Ronald Koeman. With Koeman's resignation at the end of last year, Schreuder also left Camp Nou. Schreuder took over at Club Brugge as the successor of Philippe Clement at the beginning of this year. Schreuder is heading for the Belgian title with the team this season.

Schreuder called his upcoming position "honorable and a great opportunity" in a press release distributed by Ajax. "I also really look forward to returning, because in the year and a half that I worked at Ajax I had a great time at the club. I would like to win trophies in Amsterdam with a team that plays attractive football. With a good balance between experienced top players and the many great talents. But first I want to finish the season successfully with Club Brugge. Saying goodbye by winning the top prize is very important, and I will do everything I can to achieve that."

The agreement with Schreuder, who was active as a football player for RKC, NAC Breda and Feyenoord, among others, includes an option for a third season. Before his first term at Ajax, he was head coach at FC Twente and an assistant at Hoffenheim for a season.

"Alfred is known to us as a tactically strong trainer with good and versatile practice material," said Ajax general manager Edwin van der Sar. "In recent years, he has gained experience as a head coach and as an assistant coach at top clubs in various countries and competitions. We are very confident that he can continue the path we took with Ajax a few years ago, both in the Eredivisie and in the Champions League."

Schreuder’s brother, Dick, is the trainer for PEC Zwolle. It was determined this week that the team will be relegated from the Eredivisie.