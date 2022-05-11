Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in the West Bank on Wednesday, reportedly by the Israeli army. Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs is shocked and stresses the importance of press freedom and journalists' safety.

"Shocked by the tragic death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akkhleh on the West Bank," Hoekstra said on Twitter. "The freedom of the press and the safety of journalists are indispensable for free and democratic societies. Anywhere in the world. Facts and circumstances must be investigated."

Al Jazeera and the Palestinian authorities report that the Israeli army shot Abu Akleh while she reported on a raid on a refugee camp near the city of Jenin, according to NOS. A photographer from the news agency AFP and another Al Jazeera reporter witnessed her death and confirmed the news. Videos show she was shot in the head.

The Israeli denied responsibility, saying the journalist may have been hit in a gunfight between the army and an armed group. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that "it appears that armed Palestinians who fired indiscriminately are responsible for the journalist's death."

Abu Akleh worked for Al Jazeera for over 20 years. She has been covering the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians since 2000.