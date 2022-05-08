A woman died on the spot after being hit by several cars on the A325 highway early Sunday morning. The incident happened near a viaduct in Elst, according to De Gelderlander.

Emergency services received a call around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the Gelderland police. However, they were unable to resuscitate the woman, who died from her injuries.

The police do not know how the victim ended up on the highway and are still investigating the incident. The A325 between Nijmegen and Arnhem was closed to traffic until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.