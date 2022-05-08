Weekday marriage ceremonies in town halls have become on average 10.1 percent more expensive in 2022 than in 2019. The most expensive weddings are from Monday to Thursday with an extensive speech by an official in Utrecht costing 829 euros. The cheapest location is Noord-Beveland in Zeeland for 155 euros, reports the wedding site The Perfect Wedding, which got figures from all 345 Dutch municipalities at the beginning of this year.

On average, couples pay 412.99 euros to get married in the town hall after a speech by a civil servant. Those who want to say yes on a Friday pay an average of 429.45 euros, also 10.1 percent more than before the pandemic. On Saturday, the rate is 693.34 euros, 5.1 percent higher than in 2019. The most expensive wedding day is Sunday, where the cost of 853.25 euros is now 6.7 percent higher than pre-pandemic.

Wormerland in Noord-Holland stands out in the figures, with the municipality doubling the 2021 wedding rate to 770 euros. The largest provincial price increase was in Friesland, where getting married on a Friday costs 23.3 percent more than in 2019.

The cost of a civil ceremony increased the least in Zeeland; raising just under five percent. In contrast, couples have put down the most money to get married in Delft on Sundays. Wallets are stretched to 2,139 euros, almost 14 times as much as getting married during the week in the cheapest municipality of Noord-Beveland.

Prices fell in ten municipalities, with Schouwen-Duiveland in Zeeland seeing the largest decline (-32.9 percent).