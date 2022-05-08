The police in Amsterdam on Saturday arrested two people for disturbing the peace during the demonstration against the possible abolition of the right to abortion in the United States. It concerns a 27-year-old woman and a minor boy.

According to the police, the demonstration on Dam Square went without any problems, until a group of 20 to 30 people split off and headed for the American consulate on Museumplein. They blocked the tram track on Vijzelstraat and several people defaced trams, including the 27-year-old woman. When officers arrested her, protesters turned against the police. Officers used batons to keep the protesters away.

The underage boy was arrested shortly afterwards. According to the police, he is suspected of having destroyed the "personal property" of an officer.