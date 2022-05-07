A woman with a lighter set another woman's hair on fire in a Tilburg bus on Thursday. The 22-year-old victim was left with scorched marks on her scalp and coat, along with a sore upper arm from where the perpetrator punched her, according to the police.

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman from Tilburg as a suspect following the incident, which happened on a line 2 city bus. The victim boarded the bus at Buurmalsenplein around 2:50 p.m. Although she was listening to music in earphones, she was able to hear a man and woman arguing behind her and smell a burning smell.

When she pulled her ponytail forward, she saw that her hair had been burned. The woman sitting behind the victim was holding a lighter and yelled something about setting her hair on fire, according to the police. The perpetrator then walked past and sharply elbowed the victim.

The 22-year-old woman got off at the next stop to report the assault to the police. She could not think of any possible reason for the incident. An investigation showed the argument the victim had overheard was between the woman with the lighter and a male passenger, who had attempted to intervene. Camera images led to the arrest of the suspect from Tilburg.