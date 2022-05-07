Twelve cars belonging to Ukrainian refugees who are temporarily housed in a cruise ship in Rotterdam were vandalized between Thursday night and Friday morning. Money and a children's bicycle were also stolen from the cars, Nu.nl reports.

The windows of the cars were smashed and Ukrainian bank notes were allegedly torn up. "There were both Dutch and Ukrainian cars in the parking lot, but only the Ukrainian cars were damaged and robbed," Jamal Statsenko, a witness, told Nu.nl.

Police say it is not yet clear whether all the damaged cars belonged to Ukrainians. They are still investigating and asking witnesses to come forward.

The victims are filing police reports through the Salvation Army. According to the Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation, the owners of the cars are angry and, in some cases, panicking. Their Ukrainian car insurance does not cover damage abroad, a foundation spokesperson told Nu.nl. They also believe Russians vandalized the cars, but have no evidence.