The Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation called the vandalism of graves and monuments at the Jonkerbos war cemetery in Nijmegen a "clear provocation.” On Tuesday night, swastikas and Ukrainian flags were sprayed on the entrance gates to the cemetery, and slogans such as 'Fuck Russia' and 'Fuck Putin' were affixed to gravestones.

The Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation believes that the graffiti is "intended to discredit Ukraine and arouse hatred for Ukrainians abroad.” The foundation refers to a message on Twitter, where a photo of the graffiti is shared with the text "with greetings from our new compatriots.” The Foundation regrets that the graffiti has become news, "while what our community is doing to integrate into society does not get as much attention.”

It is still unknown who defaced the graves, a spokesperson for the Koninklijke Marechaussee said. The policing force that forms part of the Dutch armed forces is conducting the investigation because it concerns military terrain. The trace evidence on the graves has been secured, in the next phase of the investigation, the paint will be examined to try to work out where it came from.